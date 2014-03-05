EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., March 5, 2014 . . . Continuing its ongoing commitment to give back to the community through philanthropic endeavors and donations, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced a donation of $200,000 in support of the Edwardsville District #7 Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

In December 2013, District #7 announced a donation of $4 million by an Edwardsville native to build an aquatic center with an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Named in memory of an Edwardsville High School graduate and long-time swimmer, the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center will be located on the grounds of the District #7 Sports Complex. It will be built adjacent to the

Jon Davis Wrestling Center directly across from the Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center will allow Edwardsville High School to have a more competitive swim program for its students.

The donation of $200,000 by Gori Julian & Associates will help supplement additional needed funds for the facility and falls in line with Gori Julian’s commitment to community service. “We are passionate about supporting local charities and our community through volunteer work,

initiating our own fundraising efforts and through cash donations. We felt it was important to help support this project because we wanted a way to help make District #7 schools even better for the children of our many employees and our clients whose kids attend school in Edwardsville. We also recognize that this project will allow our community to continue to thrive

as a great place to work, live and raise a family,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. gives their time and resources to a myriad of organizations both locally and nationally. The firm’s partners raised nearly $85,000 last year for the American Cancer Society at its Mardi Gras Ball, hosts an annual pub crawl and a cycling event in support of the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, and continues to work with

countless organizations to support their cause and efforts by donating both time and money to support their continued needs.

“We feel a firm of our size should give back to the community and should support causes that matter to us, our many attorneys, our clients and those who have helped our firm in its success as one of the largest asbestos and pharmaceutical litigation firms in the Midwest,” added Gori.

Gori is part of a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Edwardsville, Ill., Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm has recovered more than $1 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure ? exposure that can lead to the development of various cancers, including mesothelioma.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

