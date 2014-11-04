EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Nov. 4, 2014 -- The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Wendy Julian to the growing firm¹s roster of attorneys.

A native of Madison County, Wendy Julian was born and raised in Alton, Ill., graduating from Alton High School. Julian earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Immediately following her undergraduate studies she earned her law degree and graduated with honors from Mississippi College School of Law in 2011. After graduation she worked in the areas of family law, probate, tax, and civil litigation. At Gori Julian, she will focus on the areas of asbestos litigation.

Article continues after sponsor message

She currently lives in Godfrey, Ill., and is a member of the American Bar Association, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the Missouri Bar Association.

Julian joins Gori Julian & Associates¹ team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more

information, please call 877-456-5419.

More like this: