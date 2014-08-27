EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., August 27, 2014 . . . The Edwardsville-based law firm,

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Megan

Myers to the growing firm¹s roster of attorneys.

Myers comes to Gori Julian & Associates from the chambers of Chief Judge

David R. Herndon of the Southern District of Illinois, where she served as a

term judicial law clerk for three years. Prior to her federal clerkship,

Myers graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law. While at the

University of Tulsa, Myers served as the Notes & Comments Editor of the

Tulsa Law Review, received the ALI-ABA Scholarship & Leadership Award, and

received the Robert C. Butler, Jr., Award for Excellence in Legal

Scholarship and Writing. In 2011, Myers received a Burton Award for Legal

Achievement, Distinguished Writing Award, in association with the Library of

Congress. Myers is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri and

Oklahoma.

Myers joins Gori Julian & Associates¹ team of highly skilled attorneys that

concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While

the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a

nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from

throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease,

pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury

and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown

Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori

Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more

information, please call 877-456-5419.

