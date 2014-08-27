GORI JULIAN & ASSOCIATES CONTINUES TO EXPAND WITH THE ADDITION OF MEGAN MYERS
EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., August 27, 2014 . . . The Edwardsville-based law firm,
Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Megan
Myers to the growing firm¹s roster of attorneys.
Myers comes to Gori Julian & Associates from the chambers of Chief Judge
David R. Herndon of the Southern District of Illinois, where she served as a
term judicial law clerk for three years. Prior to her federal clerkship,
Myers graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law. While at the
University of Tulsa, Myers served as the Notes & Comments Editor of the
Tulsa Law Review, received the ALI-ABA Scholarship & Leadership Award, and
received the Robert C. Butler, Jr., Award for Excellence in Legal
Scholarship and Writing. In 2011, Myers received a Burton Award for Legal
Achievement, Distinguished Writing Award, in association with the Library of
Congress. Myers is licensed to practice law in Illinois, Missouri and
Oklahoma.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Myers joins Gori Julian & Associates¹ team of highly skilled attorneys that
concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While
the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a
nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from
throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease,
pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury
and more.
Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown
Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori
Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more
information, please call 877-456-5419.
More like this: