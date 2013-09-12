The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates today announced the addition of Jason B. Epps to the growing firm’s roster of attorneys.

Epps, a resident of Maryville, Ill., graduated from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and later went on to graduate, with honors, from Southern Illinois University School of Law in 2013. While at law school, he received Cali Excellence Awards in Real Property II and Workers’ Compensation. He was also a member of the Moot Court Board.

Epps joins Gori Julian & Associates’ team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more. Epps will focus his practice on plaintiff’s personal injury and products liability litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

