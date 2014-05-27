EDWARDSVILLE, IL., May 27, 2014 . . . The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Christina Hutchins to the growing firm's roster of attorneys.

Hutchins graduated from Civic Memorial High School in Bethalto, Ill. and went on to Loyola University in Chicago to study Political Science and Communication. Hutchins attended law school at St. Louis University and graduated in 2013. Before joining Gori Julian & Associates, Hutchins was a law clerk at Rosenblum, Schwartz, Rogers, and Glass in Clayton, Missouri and Tor Hoerman Law in Edwardsville, Ill. Her experience led her to focus her efforts on advocating for injured plaintiffs in mass tort and the

individuals affected by exposure to asbestos.

Hutchins is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri and is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Madison County Bar Association.

Hutchins joins Gori Julian & Associates' team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

