EDWARDSVILLE, ILL., Dec. 6, 2013 . . . Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. today announced that they are working to make sure the less fortunate children in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon area receive toys this holiday season. As part of the local Toys for Tots campaign, which is administered by the United States Marine Corps, Gori Julian & Associates is collecting unwrapped toys through Dec. 18.

³Gori Julian is so pleased to be a part of this very important campaign that we has a significant impact on our area¹s families during the holidays. We want all area children to have a safe and happy holiday and hope that others in our community will share in our spirit by donating a toy to our drive,² said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates.

Area residents interested in making a toy donation may drop their unwrapped gift at Gori Julian¹s main office, located at 156 N. Main Street in downtown Edwardsville. All of the toys collected will be given to Toys for Tots in time for their holiday donations to area families. For questions about

making donations, please call Lindy Heigert, of Gori Julian & Associates, at (618) 307-4085. To follow the campaign on Facebook, search Gori Julian.

This is just one organization that Gori Julian & Associates supports throughout the year. The company and its employees lend their time to professional organizations and their time and resources to other non-profits such as American Cancer Society, Make-a-Wish Foundation of Illinois, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Hope Rescue, Mesothelioma Applied Research

Foundation and many more.

Gori Julian & Associates is a team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases. And while the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country.

Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please 877-456-5419.

