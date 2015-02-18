EDWARDSVILLE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2015 ­ Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that Sara Salger has been recognized as a 2015 recipient of Super Lawyers' "Rising Star" award by demonstrating excellence in the practice of law.

The "Rising Star" award is presented by Super Lawyers, a rating service of outstanding lawyers. While 5 percent of lawyers are named Super Lawyers, only 2.5 percent are announced as Rising Stars. The Rising Star award is given to attorneys who are 40 years old or younger with 10 years or less experience as an attorney.

Working at Gori Julian & Associates since the firm's inception, Salger is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. Actively involved in her community, Salger serves on the SIUE Alumni Mentor Committee and volunteers her time speaking to local high school and college law classes and groups.

Gori Julian & Associates is committed to serving the customers, clients, communities and shareholders they serve through community involvement and recovering compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure, which can lead to the development of various cancers, including mesothelioma.

While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

