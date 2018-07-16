EDWARDSVILLE - Gori Julian & Associates is partnering with Global Brew Tap House for the Fourth Annual Oktoberfest taking place on Sat., Sept. 29, 2018 in Edwardsville City Park. Companies throughout the region are already signing on as event sponsors for this one-day event filled with live music, food from area restaurants, craft beer and fun. Oktoberfest begins at 11 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m., offering something for everyone.

For the second year, the day will begin with a “Run for the Beer” organized by Final Lap Race Management. Family-friendly activities are also being planned, including a rock-climbing wall and escape room activity. The tradition continues with raffle tickets to win a trip for two to Germany available for $15. All proceeds from this year’s Oktoberfest will benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation for mesothelioma research and advocacy.

“We are proud to partner with Global Brew again this year to host a highly anticipated community event that also benefits a good cause,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates. “With nearly 3,000 Americans diagnosed with mesothelioma each year, we are proud to do our part in helping foster continued advocacy and research efforts.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Gori Julian & Associates and Global Brew are currently seeking sponsorships for Oktoberfest 2018. The sponsorship levels allow any interested business, regardless of size, to join in the effort to further the life-saving research and treatment for mesothelioma. Sponsorship packets have been distributed with many businesses and organizations already showing interest. For more information regarding sponsorships, please contact Lindy at Gori Julian & Associates at (618) 659-9833.

“Every year, the community support for this event grows. We are grateful for the increasing support and interest from the community and are sure that this year’s event will be even greater than the last,” shared Ryan High of Global Brew.

Global Brew Tap House is home to craft beers and gourmet pub fare from around the globe. Featuring a selection of 50 craft taps and over 200 bottles, novice and seasoned beer drinkers alike are brought together in a comfortable, friendly environment that is built around the craft beer experience. Since 2011, Global Brew has become a part of the community in five cities across the Midwest. For more information regarding Global Brew and opportunities in your area, please visit globalbrwww.gorijulianlaw.com ew.com or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

More like this: