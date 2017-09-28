EDWARDSVILLE– Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. today announced the addition of Roshawn Donahue as an attorney with the Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. firm in New Orleans, La.

Donahue, a native of New Orleans, graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science from Louisiana State University in 2003, and in 2006 graduated with cum laude honors from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, La. Donahue is a member of the Louisiana Association for Justice, the American Association for Justice, and the Louisiana State Bar Association.

For almost 10 years, Donahue has been representing those who have been harmed by exposure to asbestos, especially victims diagnosed with mesothelioma and lung cancer. As an attorney at Gori Julian & Associates P.C., Donahue will focus her practice on personal injury and asbestos litigation.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

