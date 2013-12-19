Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C. today announced a client verdict for $7 million and 6 percent share

against one of the world's leading providers of engineered technology, John Crane. The verdict, made in St. Louis, Mo., was awarded to a client of the firm who is suffering from mesothelioma as a result of repeated exposure to asbestos-containing gaskets and packing, products of John Crane.

Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., served as co-counsel to the Dallas, Tex.-based law firm, Simon Greenstone Panatier Bartlett. In total, the firm has won more than $1 billion in settlements for its clients and continues to increase its staff and case load representing clients throughout the country. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., Gori Julian & Associates' team of highly skilled attorneys concentrate on complex asbestos case as well as cases for occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal injury and more.

Located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, Gori Julian was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more information, please call 877-456-5419 or visit www.gorijulianlaw.com

