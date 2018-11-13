EDWARDSVILLE -Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that partner Sara Salger and attorney Christopher T. Layloff have recently been named Illinois Emerging Lawyers. Law Bulletin Media has compiled this list of outstanding lawyers based on surveys that are mailed to all Leading Lawyers in the state.

Sara Salger was named as an Emerging Lawyer by her peers. Working at Gori Julian & Associates since the firm's inception, Salger is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri. She is involved in her community, serving on the board and involved in numerous local charities and groups and volunteers her time regularly and speaks to local high school law classes. She was most recently recognized as one of the National Trial Lawyers "Top 40 Under 40" for the fourth consecutive year.

Christopher T. Layloff was named as an Emerging Lawyer based on recommendations from other practicing attorneys. Only those attorneys most often recommended and later approved by the advisory board are selected. Layloff is a member of multiple national and local bar associations, has co-authored many published works, and speaks on legal issues to unions, retirees, and other lawyers. He is driven to help those who are hurt or injured. A Granite City, IL native, Layloff still lives in Madison County with his wife and daughter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Less than two percent of all lawyers licensed in Illinois under the age of 40 are recognized as Emerging Lawyers. Learn more at the website http://www.leadinglawyers.com/meth.cfm.

About Gori Julian & Associates

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., St. Louis, Alton, Ill., New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: