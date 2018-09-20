EDWARDSVILLE - The wait is nearly over. Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. and Global Brew are hosting the fifth annual Oktoberfest in Edwardsville City Park from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29.

The event will include local food vendors, a rock climbing wall, an escape room and numerous varieties of beer. Poor Dirty Astronauts will take the stage 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. followed by Robert Perry Band and the Original Mojos until 4:00 p.m. then ÜberCool will perform until 8:00 p.m.

The event could not be possible without its generous sponsors. This year’s sponsors include: Lanier Law Firm as the Black Forest Sponsor; Hurford Architects, PohlmanUSA Court Reporting and Litigation and Kurowski Shultz, LLC as Brandenburg Gate Sponsors; Town & Country Bank, First Mid Illinois Bank and Trust, Cork Tree Creative and Lucco Brown Threlkeld & Dawson, LLP as Rhine River Sponsors; and Hobson & Bradley, Spencer Gear, Ronald G. Tays Law Office and Bella Milano as Prost Sponsors. Oktoberfest benefits the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation (MARF) which works on research for prevention and treatment of mesothelioma.

“It’s going to be another fantastic year for Oktoberfest. We have plenty of activities planned for the entire family to enjoy,” shares Randy Gori, founding partner of Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. “We hope you’ll join us for a day of excitement and a cause very close to our hearts.”

Gori Julian & Associates and Global Brew Tap House remind you to celebrate responsibly by having a designated driver or utilizing a ridesharing service.

Global Brew Tap House is home to craft beers and gourmet pub fare from around the globe. Featuring a selection of 50 craft taps and over 200 bottles, novice and seasoned beer drinkers alike are brought together in a comfortable, friendly environment that is built around the craft beer experience. Since 2011, Global Brew has become a part of the community in five cities across the Midwest. For more information regarding Global Brew and opportunities in your area, please visit globalbrew.com or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Gori Julian & Associates has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at (877) 456-5419.

