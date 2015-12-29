EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, P.C., today announced the addition of Jonathon M. Forbes to the firm’s growing roster of attorneys.

Forbes graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2003. He received his law degree from St. Louis University School of Law in 2015.

Forbes has successfully written three laws in the State of Illinois to help protect children from drug dealers, assist rape victims and offer financial procurement laws for burn victims. Forbes has served on the State Board of the Illinois Foster Parent Association and is a strong advocate for working men and women. He is in good standing with the Illinois Bar Association and has also been awarded for his charitable work in the community, being honored with a Madison County Friend of Labor Award in 2006. At Gori Julian & Associates, Forbes will focus his practice on Asbestos litigation, Benzene litigation and personal injury.

Forbes is licensed to practice law in Illinois and is a member of the Illinois Bar Association as well as Phi Theta Kappa Fraternity.

Forbes joins Gori Julian & Associates’ team of highly skilled attorneys who have recovered more than $2 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle cases in occupational disease and pharmaceutical litigation. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 888.362.6890.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. The firm has four offices in Edwardsville, Ill. and one in downtown St. Louis. For more information, please call 877-456-5419.

