EDWARDSVILLE, ILLINOIS - The Edwardsville-based law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, Inc., P.C., today announced the addition of Chelsea Fischer as an attorney.

Fischer graduated from Saint Louis University School of Law in May 2014 with a concentration in civil litigation. Prior to law school, she received her Bachelor of Science degree at University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2011, with honors.

While in law school, Fischer was a law clerk at Gori Julian & Associates assisting injured victims and researching their claims in the Mass Tort department before earning her license to practice law. The insight and experience she obtained from working at Gori Julian, as well as the SLU Legal Clinic, and other firms offering practical experience have provided a strong foundation where she aggressively represents those who have been injured.

Fischer joins Gori Julian & Associates¹ team of highly skilled attorneys that concentrate on complex asbestos cases and personal injury litigation. While the firm is headquartered in Illinois, Gori Julian & Associates is

truly a nationwide firm as it has represented victims of asbestos exposure from throughout the country. The firm also handles cases in occupational disease, pharmaceutical litigation, products liability litigation, personal

injury and more.

Gori Julian & Associates, located at 156 North Main Street in downtown Edwardsville, was formed in summer 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian. Gori Julian & Associates also has an office in St. Peters, Mo. For more

information, please call 877-456-5419.

