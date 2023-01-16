SPRINGFIELD, IL. – State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, has been selected to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore and lead budget negotiator for the House Democrats during the 103rd General Assembly.

“When we work together, we can do great things for the people of this state,” Gordon-Booth said. “I am appreciative of the faith my colleagues have placed in me, and am looking forward to the work ahead to support Illinois families.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“Leader Gordon-Booth has always been ready to step up and do the work,” House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch said. “From improving access to nutritious food in schools to negotiating critically needed public safety laws, Jehan has been able to work to bring everyone to the table and deliver productive outcomes. She understands the challenges facing families across our state, and will be an outstanding budget negotiator for our Caucus.”

Gordon-Booth just completed her first term as Speaker Pro Tempore, a session which culminated in passage of multiple items she was a lead negotiator for – including Paid Leave and updates to the SAFE-T Act. Despite the challenges of a polarized political environment, she was able to successfully bring together business and labor, as well as law enforcement and safety advocates, to agree on positive solutions that could be passed and implemented. Gordon-Booth is taking this experience of successfully working with leaders from all sides as she takes over for retiring House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, as lead budget negotiator for the House Democrats. Illinois’ passed budget last year accounted for over $45 billion in spending.

“Under Leader Harris’ guidance, Illinois has been put back on the right track following the disastrous Rauner years,” Gordon-Booth said. “In short time, we’ve received multiple credit upgrades, eliminated the massive bill backlog and responsibly increased investment in education, public safety and economic development. It’s critical that we continue this positive momentum, and ensure we have the ability to be flexible for any challenges that arise. Our budget is a reflection of our values, it’s important and necessary that we support essential services that residents depend on.”

More like this: