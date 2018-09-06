The weather can sometimes play a key factor in the outcome of a football game.

Impending weather – namely, what’s left of Tropical Storm Gordon – has prompted area schools to move up their scheduled Week 3 games a day to Thursday; The Weather Channel reports that the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the St. Louis area from 1 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Sunday because of forecasted heavy rains and thunderstorms from the remnants of Gordon Friday and Saturday.

Jersey’s Friday home game against Centralia, along with Granite City’s road game at Francis Howell, Quincy at Belleville East and Belleville West at Fort Zumwalt West, have been moved up to Thursday due to the forecasts; kickoff times remain at 7 p.m. for the games.

As of Thursday morning, Edwardsville’s scheduled Friday home game against East St. Louis and the Alton at Collinsville game were both still on for their scheduled times, 7 p.m. Friday. The games could be moved to Saturday if weather conditions warrant.

Friday’s forecast calls for heavy rains and thunderstorms with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid-60s; rainfall amounts could be over an inch, with locally heavy rain possible; Saturday is calling for more locally heavy rain, with an inch or two in the forecast. Highs will be in the mid-60s and lows in the upper 50s, with an additional half-inch of rain possible.

