ALTON - The Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day Committee announces that the Silent Auction has begun online. All proceeds from this auction will go to the restoration efforts of Gordon Moore Park. This auction includes:

Two Tickets to the Fox Theater

Gentelin’s On Broadway Gift Certificate

Louis Blues Hockey Package

Girls Night Out at Tony’s Restaurant & 3 rd Street Café

Street Café One Quarter Side of Beef

Free Trash Pick Up

Dinner at Gentelin’s On Broadway

Lake of the Ozarks early Valentine’s Day Getaway

Otter Creek Hunting Club Upland Hunt

One Dessert Every Month

One Night at the Alton Cracker Factory Penthouse w/ food from Mac’s Time Out

VIP Rooftop Party for 40 people at Simmons Hanly Conroy

Secret Hideaway Print by Derk Hansen

Michael Kors Purse w/ Day Spa Gift Certificate

Small Autumn Holiday Wreath

Big Autumn Holiday Wreath

Blues Tickets & Wine Basket

Yeti Cooler & $100 Wine Voucher

With More to Possibly Come…

If you would like to know more about these auction items please visit https://goo.gl/cBaobo or go to www.gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this:

Related Video: