Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day Committee anounces online auction
September 20, 2017 5:34 AM September 20, 2017 5:36 AM
Listen to the story
ALTON - The Gordon Moore Park Family Fun Day Committee announces that the Silent Auction has begun online. All proceeds from this auction will go to the restoration efforts of Gordon Moore Park. This auction includes:
- Two Tickets to the Fox Theater
- Gentelin’s On Broadway Gift Certificate
- Louis Blues Hockey Package
- Girls Night Out at Tony’s Restaurant & 3rd Street Café
- One Quarter Side of Beef
- Free Trash Pick Up
- Dinner at Gentelin’s On Broadway
- Lake of the Ozarks early Valentine’s Day Getaway
- Otter Creek Hunting Club Upland Hunt
- One Dessert Every Month
- One Night at the Alton Cracker Factory Penthouse w/ food from Mac’s Time Out
- VIP Rooftop Party for 40 people at Simmons Hanly Conroy
- Secret Hideaway Print by Derk Hansen
- Michael Kors Purse w/ Day Spa Gift Certificate
- Small Autumn Holiday Wreath
- Big Autumn Holiday Wreath
- Blues Tickets & Wine Basket
- Yeti Cooler & $100 Wine Voucher
- With More to Possibly Come…
If you would like to know more about these auction items please visit https://goo.gl/cBaobo or go to www.gordonmooreparkrestoration.com.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this:
Sep 12, 2023 - Treasurer Frerichs Returns Nearly $800,000 in Unclaimed Property at the 2023 Illinois State Fair and DuQuoin State Fair
Related Video: