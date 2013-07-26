Goodbye to Hit-N-Run's Mark Hackworth
Today Mark Hackworth retires from Hit-N-Run. Through the years, Mark’s strength of character, acceptance of loss, generosity, community commitment and business knowledge has benefited the community.
Hit-N-Run is a company that Mark built, sold and then continued to work with to help the company grow and flourish. If you don’t know Mark, it’s a shame, because he is the type of person that makes one feel comfortable.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The RiverBender.com Community Center wishes Mark the best of what retirement has to offer – love, travel and staying up/sleeping late. The riverbend community is better because of Mark’s contributions.