EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer said a 17-year-old East Alton girl missing has been found. Sage Beckham, 17, was reported as a missing juvenile runaway by the East Alton Police Department on Monday. She was described as wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans with jeans on the pockets and was believed to be carrying a teal backpack. Cranmer announced the East Alton girl was now "safe and sound" on Wednesday. The location of where Beckham was found was not disclosed at this time.