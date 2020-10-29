EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department Major Christian Cranmer said a 17-year-old Sage BeckhamEast Alton girl missing has been found.

Sage Beckham, 17, was reported as a missing juvenile runaway by the East Alton Police Department on Monday. She was described as wearing a black long sleeve shirt, jeans with jeans on the pockets and was believed to be carrying a teal backpack.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Cranmer announced the East Alton girl was now "safe and sound" on Wednesday. The location of where Beckham was found was not disclosed at this time.

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - East Alton Man Charged With Two Counts Of First Degree Murder After Stabbing

4 days ago - East Alton Food Truck Fest Is Rousing Success

Yesterday - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Aug 29, 2023 - One Airlifted To St. Louis Hospital: East Alton Police Investigate Serious Motorcycle Crash

Yesterday - Two Vehicles Collide On Alby at East Center Drive In Alton

 