Good News from Jersey Community School District #100 Congrats to the JCHS Scholastic Bowl team and Coach Dan Werts! The team placed 1st

in the Regionals and 2nd in the Sectionals! Awesome job, Panthers! Pictured here are JCHS

Scholar Bowl members: Max Steckel, Connor Brown, Eric Hecker, Trent Mizulski, and Matt

Congratulations to the following JCHS basketball athletes for being selected to the

Mississippi Valley Conference teams! Way to go!

o Macy Thurston –2nd Team

o Lia Roundcount – Honorable Mention

o Kyle Steckel – 1st Team

o Jake Varble – 1st Team

o Luke Shively – 2nd Team

o Kyle Obertino – Honorable Mention



JCHS Theatre students, pit band, stage crew and staff continue to demonstrate that an

exemplary work ethic produces a dynamic and engaging musical. “The Boyfriend”

production was super-sensational, very impressive! Congrats to all involved!



Congrats to Alex Croxford, Rachel Koenig, Lily Tepen and Matt Wendell for completing

the M3 Math Challenge on March 9. The final

product is impressive!



Pi Day was experienced by many at JCHS on Friday, March 14! But don’t think they were

the only ones who celebrated this occasion. Take a look at one kindergarten class that also

took part in Pi Day festivities! Could it be Mrs. Churchman's class?