Good News from Jersey Community School District #100
Congrats to the JCHS Scholastic Bowl team and Coach Dan Werts! The team placed 1st
in the Regionals and 2nd in the Sectionals! Awesome job, Panthers! Pictured here are JCHS
Scholar Bowl members: Max Steckel, Connor Brown, Eric Hecker, Trent Mizulski, and Matt
Wendell.
Congratulations to the following JCHS basketball athletes for being selected to the
Mississippi Valley Conference teams! Way to go!
o Macy Thurston –2nd Team
o Lia Roundcount – Honorable Mention
o Kyle Steckel – 1st Team
o Jake Varble – 1st Team
o Luke Shively – 2nd Team
o Kyle Obertino – Honorable Mention
JCHS Theatre students, pit band, stage crew and staff continue to demonstrate that an
exemplary work ethic produces a dynamic and engaging musical. “The Boyfriend”
production was super-sensational, very impressive! Congrats to all involved!
Congrats to Alex Croxford, Rachel Koenig, Lily Tepen and Matt Wendell for completing
the M3 Math Challenge on March 9. The final
product is impressive!
Pi Day was experienced by many at JCHS on Friday, March 14! But don’t think they were
the only ones who celebrated this occasion. Take a look at one kindergarten class that also
took part in Pi Day festivities! Could it be Mrs. Churchman’s class?
