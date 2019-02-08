ALTON - The regional ARTS FOR LIFE organization announced nominees for Theater Mask Awards on February 1st and Alton Little Theater was so pleased for 27 actors to receive nominations in 21 categories - AND to learn that ALT President Kevin D. Frakes would be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ceremony to be held on Saturday, April 6th at the Detrick Auditorium on the campus of Christian Hospital Northeast.

Mr. Frakes was also nominated for multiple categories of Best Direction for DRAMA and COMEDY, Best Set Design for DRAMA and COMEDY and leading Best Large and Small Ensemble nominees for his show's WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER and ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST. The Production of EXIT LAUGHING under the direction of Gail Drillinger was also selected as a best Small Ensemble Nominee.

Lee Cox received multiple nominations for Costumes and Lighting Design along with Dennis Stevenson and ALT Tech Coordinator, Brant McCance. Kelly Hougland and Shea Maples received acknowledgement in Lead Actor nomination, both for CUCKOO and Valerie Sprague was nominated for Best LEAD Actress and Tiffani Bowen was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in CUCKOO as well.

Brad Kincaid was nominated as Lead Actor in a comedy and the ALT group was devastated to learn that Brad passed away just hours before the announcements were made. A large group of fellow actors will attend his funeral services on February 8th and celebrate his dedication to the arts. Fellow cast member of WHO'S IN BED WITH THE BUTLER Allison Beach (Lead Actress nominee) and fellow class-mate and nominee for Best Actress, Diana Kay have mourned the loss of a true thespian and look forward to re-uniting the cast that Brad loved so much at the Awards Ceremony.

Lief Anderson, Carole Hodson, Gary Wilson and the entire ensembles of three of ALT's productions will be on hand to celebrate Kevin's designation and root for the "win" of their co-stars. Tickets are open to the public and may be purchased through the Arts for Life Website for $25. A later award ceremony will be held in June for Musical categories and Zac Coffman (CAMELOT) has already received a Best Supporting Actor nod.

