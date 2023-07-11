CARROLLTON – Good food, great music, free parking and room to spread out are major highlights of an evening in Carrollton on Friday, July 14, 2023, when the Carrollton Lions Club will host a fun-filled family event.

Activities will begin at 5 p.m. when Bernie Faul opens her sandwich stand on site to sell rib eyes, porky burger, hot dogs. Proceeds from Bernie’s sandwiches will be donated to the Carrollton City Cemetery to pay for upgrading and maintaining old and broken headstones.

Participants can continue by visiting the Lions Club stand to purchase ice cream and Texas cake, then settle in and prepare to be entertained by the Outlaw Opry Band in a gazebo concert beginning at 6:30.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend, enjoy the fellowship and support a most worthwhile project. The Carrollton Lions Club members thank you for your participation.

