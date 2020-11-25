Riverside Natural Foods, of Vaughan, ON is voluntarily recalling its 8-ounce packages of " Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar " because they were improperly labeled and may contain undeclared almonds. The product is labeled to may contain tree nuts; however, people who have allergies to almonds may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled " Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar " were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders.

The product comes in an 8 ounce, carton package marked with lot # 1020 on the bottom and with an expiration date of 13 JUL 2021 stamped on the bottom.

Article continues after sponsor message

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates the issue was caused by an error in the company's packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased 8 ounce packages of " Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar " are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Riverside Natural Foods at 1-416-360-8200 ex 226.

More like this: