In his first rehab start since being placed on the disabled list with a shoulder impingement in May, Marco Gonzales threw two scoreless innings for the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night. He faced seven batters and allowed just one hit while striking out three batters. Gonzales threw a total of 21 pitches.

Catcher Carson Kelly hit his fourth home run of the season–a 2-run shot in the third inning, to help Palm Beach beat Tampa 5-4.

Gonzales had been in Extended Spring Training since the end of June working on a throwing program. He is expected to continue for the time being at Palm Beach to build up his pitch count before returning to Memphis (AAA) or joining the St. Louis Cardinals.

 

