(Busch Stadium) The St. Louis Cardinals have decided on their starting pitcher for Game 2 of the upcoming doubleheader on Tuesday against Milwaukee, tapping Marco Gonzales for the task.

“More than anything else, over the long haul, his stuff has looked really good,” answered Mike Matheny as to why Gonzales was selected.

“He had one outing that didn’t look exactly like he wanted, but I don’t think he got a lot of help behind him,” added Matheny. “I think those numbers were a little deceiving. He’s been throwing the ball very well and we know he can be a big part of what we do around here when he’s healthy.”

After beginning the season in extended Spring Training, Gonzales moved to Palm Beach (A) where he made one start of 6.0 innings and was then promoted to Memphis (AAA). Since that time, he has gone 1-3 with a 3.26 ERA for the Redbirds while striking out 24 batters in 30.1 innings.

Due in part to various injuries, including Tommy John surgery, Gonzales has not pitched in a Major League game since one appearance for the Cardinals in 2015.

MORE REST FOR MOLINA

Article continues after sponsor message

–Matheny also updated that while there are no expectations of placing Yadier Molina on the disabled list, the catcher is still dealing with back stiffness and will be on the bench for the third straight game.

“Not quite where we had hoped and he had hoped it would be,” explained Matheny. “I think he’s realizing too the benefit of being able to have the extra day with the off day tomorrow and just to get ahead of this.

“I think we know that he works hard, plays hard but he’s really good at understanding himself and when he needs a little more time. This one of those periods where we’ll get a little extra rest.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports