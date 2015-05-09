After a rough first inning, Marco Gonzales was more effective over the next two frames he worked in his start Saturday night as the Memphis Redbirds lost 5-2 to New Orleans. It was his first start since April 20th, having been placed on the disabled list (shoulder tightness).

Gonzales made 27 pitches in that 1st inning–allowing four hits, which included a 3-run homer. He retired the side in order in the 2nd inning on 18 pitches and gave up a walk and hit while facing three batters in the 3rd inning before being lifted.

Overall the line for Gonzales was 2.1 IP, 5 hits, 4 earned runs, and a walk. He made 56 pitches/34 strikes.

Jaime Garcia will make his first rehab start for Memphis on Sunday.

HOLLIDAY RED LAGER

–St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday and his wife Leslee are pleased to announce their 2015 Uncork for a Cause charity program which kicks off on Thursday, May 28, with a special event to support cancer esearch at Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and raise awareness for colon cancer prevention.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fans can join the Hollidays for the event on May 28, from 7-9 p.m. at The Schlafly Tap Room in downtown St. Louis. The event serves as the release party for Holliday Red Lager, a limited-edition beer brewed specially for Matt by the Schlafly team.

“Cancer research has always been something I’ve cared about, even before it hit close to home when my mom was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2012,” said Matt Holliday. “With Uncork for a Cause, I’m looking forward to raising money –which stays in our community – and generating awareness for such an important cause, all while having a good time with fans.”

Tickets are limited and are priced at $75 for general admission and $225 for VIP, which includes admission to a private, pre-event gathering with Matt and a few special guests, as well as a gift bag containing a Matt Holliday autographed baseball, autographed photograph and more. Tickets also include a free collectible large-format bottle of Holliday Red Lager and a photo opportunity with Matt.

All attendees will enjoy an enticing culinary menu, a large selection of Schlafly’s award-winning beer, wine and an auction featuring Cardinals gear, local and national sports items and wine lots from many of California’s elite producers. For additional information, and to purchase tickets, visit UncorkforaCause.com.

Following the event, Holliday Red Lager will be available for a limited time in individually numbered, large-format bottles and on tap. You can find Holliday Red Lager at The Schlafly Tap Room, Schlafly Bottleworks, and at select locations around the St. Louis area.

photo credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports