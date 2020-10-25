Lee and Sharon Gonterman of Bethalto recently celebrated their Golden Wedding Anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church followed by an intimate dinner party hosted by their children. Wedding vows were exchanged between Gonterman and the former Sharon Bartosiak on October 17, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Granite City, IL.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

They have been blessed with four children, Bryan & Andrea Gonterman of Southlake, TX; Jeffrey Gonterman (deceased); Alyssa & Nick Smith of Bethalto; Trevor & Lindsay Gonterman of Troy, IL.; and six precious grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, Henry, Lillian, Weslee and Avery.

Lee is a retired Special Agent with the BNSF Railway and Sharon is retired from Hazelwood School District. An anniversary trip has been planned when it is once again safe to travel.

More like this:

Sep 10, 2023 - Belk Park Subdivision Voted Down By Wood River City Council

Jul 25, 2023 - Wedding Venue Developer Cancels Wood River Plans

Aug 21, 2023 - Raymond & Elyse Strebel 30-Year Anniversary

Jul 20, 2023 - Part Of Wood River Park May Become Wedding Venue

Sep 12, 2023 - Years After Wall Collapsed, Construction Near Riverview Park Completed

 