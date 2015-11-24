For the first time since 1995, when the St. Louis Cardinals began honoring their best minor league players, there is a tie for the organization’s top pitcher. Both Austin Gomber and Alex Reyes were selected for the award, while Stephen Piscotty was chosen as the top position player.

“Alex distinguished himself in Palm Beach and Springfield, pitching effectively at both the Florida State League and Texas League levels,” said Cardinals Director of Player Development Gary LaRocque. The 21-year old Reyes went a combined a5-7 with a 2.49 ERA in 22 games started and struck out 151 batters in his 101.1 innings pitched. He had struck out an additional 14 batters in 15.1 innings of work in the Arizona Fall League before being suspended for violation of the MILB drug policy.

The left-handed Gomber won 14 consecutive games for the Peoria Chiefs (A) after April 29th. “This award caps off a memorable season for Austin,” said LaRocque. “A season that was highlighted by his selection to the Midwest League All-Star team and a league best 15-3 won-loss record.”

Besides leading the league in wins, Gomber also led in strikeouts (140) and opponent batting average (.198). His 2.67 ERA was also 6th-best in the league.

Piscotty contributed at both the minor and Major League levels–batting 305 with 7 HR’s and 39 RBI in his 63 games played with the Cardinals following his July 21 call-up from Memphis (AAA).

“Following his productive work at Memphis, Stephen earned the promotion to St. Louis, stepped in and contributed to our Major League club down the stretch and into the playoffs,” said LaRocque.

Piscotty, the 36th overall player selected in the 2012 draft, also ranked among the Cardinals team leaders in two-out RBI (23), game-winning RBI (7) and batting average with runners in scoring position (.393, 29 RBI).

Gomber, Piscotty, and Reyes will receive their awards at the 58th annual St. Louis BBWAA Awards Dinner on Sunday, January 17th, 2016.

photo credit: Rob Kinnan, Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports