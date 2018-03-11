Following this afternoon’s 4-3 victory over Washington, the St. Louis Cardinals made nine roster moves to reduce the players remaining in their Major League camp to 46.

Pitcher Austin Gomber, infielder Edmundo Sosa, and outfielder Tyler O’Neill were all optioned to Memphis (AAA). Pitchers Derian Gonzalez and Connor Greene were optioned to Springfield (AA).

Non-roster pitchers Ryan Helsley, Dakota Hudson, and Arturo Reyes were re-assigned to minor league camp along with infielder Tommy Edman.

Article continues after sponsor message

Today was the third appearance of the spring for Gomber, who pitched two innings and allowed two hits, one a solo home run to Matt Reynolds in the 6th inning. Drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round of 2014, the assignment is a promotion for Gomber, who started 26 games in Springfield last season.

Playing for Memphis is also an upward move for Sosa, who was promoted after a handful of games from the Gulf Coast League (RK) to Palm Beach (A+) for 51 games and then spent four games with Springfield last year.

An oblique issue got in the way of O’Neill seriously challenging Harrison Bader for the fourth outfielder role this spring. He was able to appear in only seven games (3-12, .250)

The Cardinals now have 35 roster players in camp along with 11 non-roster invitees.