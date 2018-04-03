ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center is coming out strong for its first ever golf tournament with huge prizes and lots of sponsorship! It's a rare opportunity but this tournament is offering a chance for a hole in one on all four of the par 3 holes at Spencer T golf course! Roberts Motors of Alton is sponsoring three of the four prizes: on hole 8, a 2018 Ford EcoSport 2-year lease, on hole 12, a 5 day Carnival Cruise, and on hole 16, a Yeti cooler or a set of Touredge golf clubs. Wooff Realtors has also stepped up to the plate with a $500 cash payout for anyone who gets a hole-in-one on the 5th hole. Several other prizes will be available from generous sponsors for closest to the pin, putting contest, best dressed, and more.

Major Event Sponsors include: Gerard Fischer American Family Insurance, Riverbender.com, Walton Telken Foster, LLC Injury Attorneys, Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, and AP Cigar Shop

The Riverbender.com Community Center's Golf Scramble to benefit youth in our community will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 4701 College Avenue in Alton.

Lunch will be provided by Mac's Time Out and dinner will be a team effort between Alton Sports Tap and Spencer T Olin Golf Course.

John Roberts of Roberts Motors said that John Hentrich is a big community supporter like Roberts and he is glad to be able to be a key participant in the Riverbender.com Community Center Golf Tournament with the hole-in-one sponsorships. “The Riverbender.com Community Center is a good cause helping children and we think it is a good thing to be a part of it,” Roberts said.

Amy Wooff Flach of Wooff Realty said: "We at Wooff Realtors love opportunities to give back to the Community and the Community Center provides such a great place for teens – we just want to support it."

Additional Sponsorships that made this event a success include: 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, Element Turf & Outdoor Solutions, Phillips 66, Cedarhurst Of Bethalto, Bland's Plumbing Service, WBGZ Radio, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Robert Chick Fritz, Alton Aquatics, B&B Custom T’s, American Air, Fischer Lumber, Liberty Bank, Airport Bowl, Bowl Haven, Bush Refrigeration, Simmons Employee Foundation, King Air, Miller & Maack Construction, Moolah Rouge for Dawn, Norton and Rain Insurance, Parrot Heads, Zack's Pack, Investment Planners, Bemis Family Chiropractic, The Nature Institute, State Farm - Tom Lane, Cork Tree Creative, Alton Physical Therapy, Woody's Drive-In, Farrell, Hamilton & Julian, P.C., Alton WinSupply, Riverbend Kitchen and Millwork, Logo It, Mike Keenan / Infinity Professional Services Group Inc., and Judge Jennifer Hightower.

Teams of four can register from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and enjoy the Mac’s Lunch Buffet before the shotgun start at 1 p.m. Following the scramble, there will be a dinner buffet at 6 p.m. as well as prizes awarded for a putting contest, the closest to the pin, hole-in-one, and best dressed.

The Early Bird discounted price of $400 has been extended to April 10th. This price includes the foursome in the tournament, golf cart, lunch, dinner, beverages and snacks, as well as first, second and third place cash payouts. To sign up your team and support the mission call 618-465-9850 x212 or visit www.RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org/golf

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 501c3 non-profit organization that provides area middle school and high school children a safe place to play, learn, and hang out with friends. It offers numerous programs and activities each week such as Open Play from 6-10 p.m. every Friday and an After School Program from 3-6 p.m. daily. The center also hosts special events each month such as a Beach Party Dance, Bubble Night and occasional “Lock-ins.” There is even a play room dedicated to toddlers and their parents called the Dragonfly Room. Check out the Riverbender.com Community Center on Facebook, visit www.RiverbenderCommuintyCenter.org, or watch our VIDEO below for more information.

Jama Fabry, with the Riverbender.com Community Center, said it's important to create safe places for children and the community to gather. "We don't have a lot of places in the Alton area for kids to go that are safe and have chaperones," she said. "It's a great opportunity for kids to have some fun but also be in a safe environment and there is something there for everyone. There's a music room, art area, rock climbing wall, video and virtual reality games, movie theater, dance floor, and so much more. It’s an amazing facility for our youth and for the community ”

Please consider joining the above list of generous sponsors who have made this event a success and who provide for the youth in our community. To make a difference contact the center at 618-465-9850 x212 or donate online at www.RiverbenderCommunityCenter.org

