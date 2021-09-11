USAF, Colo. – SIUE golf completed its first day at the Gene Miranda Air Force Invitational. The Cougars are 16th in a crowded field following first-round play.

The Cougars combined for a 304. UC Davis leads the way after day one with a 279. San Jose State is second at 283 and Denver is third at 286. Wyoming is fourth at 289.

Denver's Jackson Solem fired a 66 to top the leaderboard. UTEP's Greg Yelin and Northern Colorado's TJ Sheehee are both a stroke behind at 67.

For the Cougars, TJ Baker leads the way with a 74 to tie for 33rd. Anthony Ruthey is a stroke back (75) and is tied for 58th. Presley Mackelburg , Brooks Jungbluth and Tanner Collins all finished the day at 77 and are among a group tied at 63.

Round two is Saturday at the Academy's Eisenhower (Blue) Course. SIUE's tee times begin at 9:20 MT.

