EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf will play host to 13 other teams when the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational returns to Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois Monday and Tuesday.

The 2021 event is the eighth time SIUE has hosted. The Cougars have three tournament wins in the last five years of the event, with wins in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

The field includes SIUE, Austin Peay, Bradley, Chicago State, Detroit Mercy, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Missouri State, Murray State, New Orleans, Omaha, South Dakota, UT Martin, Weber State and Iowa (individuals only).

Gateway National Golf Links is a par 71 and will play at 7,016 yards

Teams will play 36 holes Monday with a shotgun start for round one at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday's final 18-hole round also gets underway at 8:15 a.m.

All eight SIUE golfers will participate in the event. The Cougars lineup:

More like this: