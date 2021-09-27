EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE golf will play host to 13 other teams when the SIUE Derek Dolenc Invitational returns to Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois Monday and Tuesday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The 2021 event is the eighth time SIUE has hosted. The Cougars have three tournament wins in the last five years of the event, with wins in 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Article continues after sponsor message

The field includes SIUE, Austin Peay, Bradley, Chicago State, Detroit Mercy, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Missouri State, Murray State, New Orleans, Omaha, South Dakota, UT Martin, Weber State and Iowa (individuals only).

Gateway National Golf Links is a par 71 and will play at 7,016 yards

Teams will play 36 holes Monday with a shotgun start for round one at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday's final 18-hole round also gets underway at 8:15 a.m.

All eight SIUE golfers will participate in the event. The Cougars lineup:

  1. TJ Baker
    2. Anthony Ruthey
    3. Brooks Jungbluth
    4. Tanner Collins
    5. Luke Ludwig
    Individual: Presley Mackelburg
    Individual: Bensen Tyrrell
    Individual: Connor Neighbors

More like this:

6 days ago - SIUE Announces 2nd Annual Cougars Champions Classic on August 5

May 14, 2024 - SIUE Student-Athletes Record 3.259 Cumulative GPA, Extend 3.0 Streak

Jun 4, 2024 - McGivney Girls Dominate to Win State Title, Team Rate As Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Female Athletes of the Month

May 20, 2024 - Lady Griffins Secure State Title With "Team Effort" and Record Times

Apr 15, 2024 - Teutopolis Wins Two Singles Flights, Takes Robert Logan Tennis Tournament Crown, Alton Ties For Eighth, CM 11th, Explorers 13th

 