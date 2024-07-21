ALTON — The Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at Gordon Moore Park, operated by Vern Van Hoy's company STO, LLC, has been out of action since a mine collapse/sinkhole developed on the adjacent soccer field. Despite the closure, STO has continued to maintain the course, a task Van Hoy describes as costly and challenging without any incoming revenue.

"Maintaining the course in premier condition with no revenue coming in is a dramatic cost to us," Van Hoy said. "We still have to pay insurance, wages, and everything else."

The mine collapse/sinkhole incident has led to a significant disruption in operations, causing scheduled tournaments to relocate. "Tournaments are leaving because they can't commit to a schedule," Van Hoy explained. "They say they'll come back as soon as Spencer T. Olin opens, but we still have no clear timeline."

Van Hoy expressed frustration over the lack of communication from those who are responsible for addressing the sinkhole issue.

"I am just looking to find out answers," he said. "We are basically completely in the dark, maintaining the course in premier condition and spending all that money to do it with no idea from the city or New Frontier."

The course, an Arnold Palmer design, recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone Van Hoy is proud of. "The course has been ranked No. 2 in the area for the last several years in terms of appearance and presentation," he noted. "We want another 35 years of success."

Despite the maintenance challenges, Van Hoy is committed to keeping the course in top shape. "We still have to mow over 200 acres of land and water the greens every day," he said. "The clubhouse and food area remain empty, and we've had to lay off several employees in food and beverage management."

Van Hoy's primary concerns are the reopening of the course and whether golfers will return. "Our biggest fears are opening again and, when we do, if people will come back to golf at Spencer T. Olin," he said. "All the effort the team has put in over the last seven years could be lost."

Van Hoy emphasized. "They have been testing for so long, and we think they should be able to tell us something. We just need some guidance and direction."

As the community waits for answers, Van Hoy continues to push for communication and resolution. "If EMSA finds something unsafe, we don't want anyone hurt," he said. "It would be nice if they communicated their concerns. We are just looking for some guidance and direction."

The future of Spencer T. Olin Golf Course remains uncertain, but Van Hoy remains hopeful for a positive resolution that will allow the course to reopen and continue its legacy.

