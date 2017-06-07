ALTON - Golf at Lockhaven, formerly known as the Lockhaven Golf course in Godfrey off Illinois Route 3, is in full-scale operation under new owners Heinz Peter and his son, Heinz Peter, Jr.

The golf course is open seven days a week and has retained the quality greens and fairways it has been known for under longtime Golf Course Superintendent Steve Velsor.

The pool and country club areas are not presently open, and the owners are looking for a restaurant to secure a lease. The Pro Shop/Club House is open and Heinz Peter Jr. said he expects a bar to be opened by July.

“By the end of the summer we will have that part of the operation completely up and going,” he said of the bar and grill.

Heinz Peter Jr. said that Lockhaven already has “a growing membership base.”

“Very simply, we have a very competitive pricing model and a golf course that is in great shape,” he said. “We are just focusing on golf at the moment. We would like to lease the restaurant out in the fall and get that back open, but right now the golf course is the focus.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Heinz Peter Jr. said customers have been excited about the course opening.

“A lot of people are nostalgic about the course,” he said of Golf at Lockhaven. “I grew up here and it kind of surprised me to field calls from people who are interested in all that we have here from the golf, our swimming pool, tennis courts or the restaurant area. Right now we just want to give people a great place to play golf at a very fair rate.”

Heinz Peter Jr. said he and his father have worked together for a long time in business.

“I am more of a businessman and when TheBANK of Edwardsville approached myself and my dad and asked if this is something we would be interested in doing, we knew the golf brand and knew the course would do very well. We submitted an offer to the bank and they took it.”

Velsor does a great job taking care of the golf course, Heinz Peter Jr. said.

“He is critical to the operation,” the new golf course owner said. “He is a great man and without him this course wouldn’t be a tenth of what it is today. He is definitely here for the long haul with us.”

For more information, contact Golf at Lockhaven at (618) 466-2441.

More like this: