Beverly Farm's Grapes and Art on the Green, presented by Gateway Asset Management, LLC, will take place at Forest Park Golf Course (Norman K. Probstein), on Monday, October 7th. The day will include three different events including a golf tournament, art exhibit, and wine tasting.

Proceeds of Grapes and Art on the Green, presented by Gateway Asset Management, LLC, will help provide daily stimulating, entertaining, relaxing and fun life experiences for the men and women who live with intellectual and developmental disabilities and call Beverly Farm home.

Grapes and Art on the Green, presented by Gateway Asset Management, LLC, golf tournament will begin with a noon shot-gun start. For information on team/player information or sponsorship levels please contact Joan E. Pace at 618-466-0367, ext. 627.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., art of Beverly Farm artists will be showcased; through I'm an Artist, presented by Schwartzkopf Printing and Gentelin's on Broadway.

From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., a wine tasting in conjunction with Beverly Farm's event I'm an Artist, presented by Schwartzkopf Printing and Gentelin's on Broadway will be held, featuring Napa Valley Wines.

Come out and be a part of Grapes and Art on the Green, presented by Gateway Asset Management, LLC! The art and wine exhibit is complimentary and open to the community.

Beverly Farm is right next door in Godfrey, IL, just 30 minutes from downtown St. Louis. Over 200 families throughout the St. Louis region, choose Beverly Farm as home for their family member who lives with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In fact, nearly 400 people, whose families reside throughout the country, live, work and play at Beverly Farm. Beverly Farm offers the individuals who live at Beverly Farm options and opportunities, based on their abilities, to live their best lives ever.

For more information on Grapes and Art on the Green, presented by Gateway Asset Management, LLC, please contact Joan E. Pace at 618-466-0367, ext. 627 or jpace@beverlyfarm.org.

