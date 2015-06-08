ST. LOUIS - Longtime St. Louis improvisor Howie Hirshfield and his improv troupe Not Quite Right (NQR) will be raising funds during their upcoming show at Blueberry Hill to help restore a national landmark. NQR will host improv games, audience participation, and live sketch comedy on Saturday June 13th at 8 p.m. During this performance, NQR will be requesting cash donations for the Goldenrod Showboat during intermission.

"Every time we play Blueberry Hill, we love to watch as the crowd and the atmosphere of this classic venue come together for a great experience for everyone,” said Howie Hirshfield, NQR President.

Hirshfield is a member of the Historic Riverboat Preservation Association (HRPA) who are currently raising funds to restore the national landmark.

"We're just so excited to be able to help bring back one of the great regional landmarks,” said Hirshfield.

The Goldenrod Showboat was built in 1909 and the last showboat to work the Mississippi River. From 1989-2001, the boat operated as a dinner theater on the Missouri River in St. Charles. The Missouri River bottomed out in 2001, and caused more than $200,000 in damages. It is currently stationed in Kampsville, Illinois until it is restored.

Ticket prices and show information can be found at notquiterightimprov.com. For more information on the history of the Goldenrod Showboat or on the efforts of the HRPA, go to the website, www.goldenrod-showboat.com .

