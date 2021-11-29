EDWARDSVILLE – Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli is pleased to welcome attorney Steven Wallace to the firm. Wallace will join the firm’s business and commercial law practice, additionally focusing on real estate law.

Prior to graduating from St. Louis University School of Law in 1988 and beginning his legal career, Wallace was a lending officer for two commercial banks in Southern Illinois. That, combined with over 30 years of experience in the areas of commercial and individual bankruptcy, banking law, commercial litigation and asset protection planning, among others, enables him to provide creative and cost-effective solutions for his clients.

“Steve is an exceptional attorney, whose invaluable experience proves to be an asset – not just to us as a firm, but also to our clients. We are happy to have him on board,” said Mark Goldenberg, founder and managing partner of the firm.

In addition to his work for individuals and businesses, Wallace has also been a speaker for the Illinois Institute for Continuing Legal Education, the Illinois State Bar Association, and the National Business Institute. Currently, he is a member of the Local Rules Committee for the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Illinois as well as a contributor for West Publishing Corporation’s Practical Law Toolkit, Southern Illinois Local Bankruptcy Rules.

About Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C.

Goldenberg Heller & Antognoli, P.C. is a full-service law firm specializing in the areas of business and commercial law, creditor’s rights, estate planning, class actions, intellectual property, asbestos litigation and personal injury. Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, the firm has over 30 years of experience practicing law in the Metro East and St. Louis area and has won over a billion dollars in settlements for its clients. Their main office can be located at 2227 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville, Illinois.

