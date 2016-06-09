ALTON - The Mom’s Choice Awards has named “Golden Boy Bailey” as among the best in family-friendly media, products and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a propriety methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost

“We are thrilled to earn the Mom’s Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval,” says Erin Frew. “We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families.

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards. “We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”

With the evaluation now complete, the testing samples of “Golden Boy Bailey” will be donated to schools, libraries, hospitals and nonprofit organizations.

About Erin Frew

Erin Frew is the author and illustrator of the popular “Golden Boy Bailey.” Erin Frew was born in Alton, Illinois. While growing up, her home was an animal-loving household with cats, turtles, birds and hamsters but never a dog. Once she started college the first thing she did was adopt Bailey, a Golden Retriever, who quickly became her best friend. Erin has three siblings who also adopted dogs. Golden Boy Bailey is based on the adventures of these four dogs and the love they shared.

After graduating from Eastern Illinois University Erin worked in the health and fitness industry. She then moved to Santa Monica, California where she worked for an inventing firm designing children’s toys. Erin has a passion for art, travel, and design. She lives with her husband John and three children, Vivienne, Jack and Oliver. This is her first children’s book.

Visit Erin’s official author website, www.erinfrew.com for additional information.

Information about “Golden Boy Bailey” and where to purchase it can be found at: http://www.erinfrew.com/bookstore.html

Watch the Golden Boy Bailey book trailer at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcSS55YiGN8

About the Mom’s Choice Awards

The Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com

