Gold Star Mother's and Family's Ceremony Changing Locations
Greg Breden, an associate member of the Marine Corps League, said that because of possible rain, especially blowing rain or lightning, the group decided to move the Gold Star Mother's and Family's ceremony this Sunday at 2 p.m. The new location will be at the St. Francis gymnasium, just north of the St Francis Church at 412 S. State St. in Jerseyville.
"If we waited until the morning of, we would not be able to notify postponement of the ceremony," Breden said. "Also, the Gibson Girls were already booked up and not sure but others as well probably would have had to redo the whole program.
"We would like everyone in the public to pass this notification on. Sorry about the late notice, but the most important thing is we show our support for these families ... Again, we request the public to attend thank you so much and God bless America."
