Gold Star daughter seeks connection with father, Vietnam casualty
March 24, 2018 12:27 PM
GODFREY - As part of Lewis and Clark Community College’s series Lost Connections: Families Altered Forever by War, Michelle Baugh of Caseyville discussed “Gold Star Women and the Vietnam War.”
Baugh described her efforts to find a connection to her father who was killed in Vietnam when she was an infant. The event was held March 21, during Women’s History Month.