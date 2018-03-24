Gold Star daughter seeks connection with father, Vietnam casualty Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY - As part of Lewis and Clark Community College’s series Lost Connections: Families Altered Forever by War, Michelle Baugh of Caseyville discussed “Gold Star Women and the Vietnam War.” Article continues after sponsor message Baugh described her efforts to find a connection to her father who was killed in Vietnam when she was an infant. The event was held March 21, during Women’s History Month. Print Version Submit a News Tip