EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two golf course burglaries, which took place over the past weekend.

Captain Mike Dixon said the Arlington Golf Course in Granite City was struck first. A worker reported the property had been burglarized just after 8 a.m. Saturday, meaning the incident occurred sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Dixon said something inside the property was attacked and the suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of currency.

On Sunday morning, the Fox Creek Golf Course in Edwardsville reported a similar incident to the Madison County Sheriff's Office around the same time. In that case, Dixon said the suspect(s) again made a forced entry. In that incident, they attacked gaming machines and again escaped with an undisclosed amount of currency.

“We are investigating this and looking for connections,” Dixon said. “It's not likely two golf courses being burglarized like this two days in a row is a coincidence.”

Because of the crimes seeming to be connected, Dixon said he has put every golf course in Madison County on alert to ensure their preventative measures are in place. He also alerted each law enforcement agency who has a golf course in its jurisdiction.

At this point, Dixon said evidence has been collected to help secure the capture of these potential suspects or singular suspect. He said he hopes they have “moved on” from attacking golf courses in Madison County.

