EDWARDSVILLE - A GoFundMe has been Gail Oldehoeft is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of Austin McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, who died in the tragic tornado that hit the Amazon Warehouse on Friday night.

Austin was full of life, and was described as a "beautiful soul, loved by all who met him."

Austin loved sports and the outdoors. He was a McKendree University hockey player from 2013-2015. He had a degree in mechanics from Vatterott College.

The donations to this GoFundMe campaign will provide support to his family while they plan for his funeral expenses.

Austin had a wonderful smile and gave big, warm hugs, Gail Oldehoeft, the person who organized the GoFundMe, said. "He was a talented baseball and hockey player. He loved his hunting dogs. He was hard-working, kind, and will be deeply missed. He was taken from this world far too soon."

He is survived by his loving mother, father, his long-time girlfriend Sara, his close-knit extended family, and countless friends. Austin's obituary can be viewed here.

Donations of any amount would be greatly appreciated. All donations go to the McEwen family. Please share this post to help support them.

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-austins-family-after-deadly-tornado

