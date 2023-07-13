CARLINVILLE - A GoFundMe has been established for a man who was fatally shot on Wednesday, July 12, in Carlinville, as reported in this related story.

The GoFundMe was organized by Chey Jones. The GoFundMe page says the following:

"Dana Morgan Jr. was unexpectedly taken from his loved ones at only 37 years old. He was a loving son, grandson, father and brother. We are asking that people come together and please help his mother, Karen Eller, with the costs it will take to cremate and bury her son.

"Please donate anything you can. Thank you."

