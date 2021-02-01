ST. LOUIS - Police officials said Monday afternoon a suspect has been taken into custody for killing a MetroLink security guard around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, January 31, at the Delmar MetroLink Station.

Police allege Nathaniel Maurice Smith shot and killed James Cook, a Marine with a wife and two children, after Cook questioned him about a disturbance.

Smith, who was at 440 block of Evans Place, St. Louis, address, has been charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action. The suspect allegedly pulled a gun and shot the security guard.

Article continues after sponsor message

A GoFundMe page has been organized for the Cook family by friend, Ashley Tucker. A total of $52,000 of a $100,000 goal has been raised for the family.

“I attend church with the family,” Tucker said. “I was asked by our church pastor to set this account up. James Cook was shot and killed in the line of duty in St.Louis, Mo., on January 31, 2021. James leaves behind two daughters and his wife, Kimberlee Cook. The funds that are raised for the Cook family are going to go toward funeral expenses and any expenses that the family will need help with.

“James was the main provider for his family. Please help support this family anything helps. I have spoken to the family and the funds are being transferred to Sullivan Christian Church where they will be given directly to James’ wife Kim.”

To contribute to the GoFundMe click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/expenses-and-help-security-officer-james-cook?qid=080d8df85380749c4dba3522a2727a95

More like this: