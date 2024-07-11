ALTON — The Alton Renegades have organized a GoFundMe campaign as they search for a new home after a sinkhole developed in the Gordon Moore Park fields. Tony Davis, a representative of the Renegades, announced that the organization plans to set up a new field at Woodland Park, where they will line the grass field and install two goal posts.

“We have not played on a regular grass field in a while, but we are confident there will be a silver lining and we will be able to have a beautiful field,” Davis said. “We have established a GoFundMe to help pay for the changes.”

The Renegades, a youth football and cheerleading organization serving children aged 5-12, have been significantly impacted by the sinkhole caused by the collapse of a mine under their previous field.

Article continues after sponsor message

“As many of you are aware, the field we called home was damaged due to the collapsing of a mine. It’s clear that it will take quite a bit of time before the park and fields are open again. This has unfortunately left us without a field for the season,” Davis explained.

While there are other fields available in the area, Davis emphasized that these options come with higher costs for the non-profit organization. “We need help and are asking for your support,” Davis said. “A donation from you would help cover the cost of custodians, field costs, and referee costs for the season. Thank you in advance for your generosity!”

To support the Alton Renegades and contribute to their efforts in establishing a new field, donations can be made through their GoFundMe page.

To donate, click below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-alton-renegades-overcome-field-crisis

More like this:

Related Video: