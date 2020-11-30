JERSEYVILLE - When preparing to leave a home in Jerseyville recently, Zayli, 2, a loving, caring young girl, attempted to hug a friend's six-and-a-half-year-old American Pitbull Tonka. Tragically, the dog latched on to the face of the little girl.

A friend Morgan organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the girl. Zayli was pulled away from the dog and then rushed to Jerseyville hospital and then flown in a helicopter to Children’s Hospital.

“As of right now she is stable, but she has a very long road ahead of her,” the GoFundMe organizer Morgan said. “She has a broken jaw, nerve damage to her face, and is missing teeth. With all of this happening her mom, who just started a new job, will not be able to leave her and go to work, so she will not be able to have an income and could possibly even lose her job, since being so new to the company.”

Her mother, Kendra Courtoise said they are focusing on healing Zayli's mouth. "She is bouncing back in good fashion and doing well in recovery."

Article continues after sponsor message

The fundraiser organizers said they were doing the page to do anything they can to help her with financial hardships during this time.

“No child should ever have to endure the pain she is or go through what she is going through,” Morgan said. “If you know Zayli, you know she is the most caring, loving, selfless, warm-hearted little girl around. And if you know Tonka, you would know why none of us ever in a million years could see this happening. It’s truly a freak accident, a nightmare that we all wish we could wake up from.”

Tonka is now at the pound, in quarantine for 10 days, and on day 10 will be put down because of the incident.

“If you cannot afford to donate, please just share this, and pray, please pray hard,” the GoFundMe organizers said. More than $14,000 of the $20,000 goal has already been raised by the GoFundMe.

To donate to the page click below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-for-zayli?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+help-for-zayli

More like this: