PONTOON BEACH - Brittany Wooley and two others have shown significant compassion and organized a GoFundMe fundraiser on behalf of Linsey Timmins and daughter Chloe, after the death of her husband, Officer Tyler Timmins, who was tragically killed in the line of duty on October 26, 2021.

"At the age of 36, he is gone too soon," the GoFundMe organizers said. "Our community is heartbroken over the death of Officer Timmins. Tyler was not only a police officer, he was also a husband, a father, a son, a brother, and a trusted friend. He leaves behind a wife (Linsey) and a daughter (Chloe).

"Tyler dedicated his life to protecting our community and will forever be known as a hero. He has served in law enforcement for 14 years. He began serving with the Pontoon Beach Police Department in April 2020."

Tyler made it very apparent that his family was everything to him. He spent all of his off-duty time watching Chloe in her athletic activities, playing softball with his friends and fellow officers, and spending time with his wife and family. He was always known as the nice guy, always smiling, laughing and a brought positive energy everywhere he went.

"Please help us in showing our support for Linsey and Chloe. All money raised will go directly to Linsey and Chloe to help during this difficult time."

To contribute visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-fallen-offer-tyler-timmins

