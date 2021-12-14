ALTON - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized for Clayton Cope, who died after an EF-3 tornado struck the Amazon Warehouse building in Edwardsville on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Jordan Whitis, his brother-in-law, organized this fundraiser on behalf of the Cope family.

"Clayton Cope was taken from his family tragically during the tornado that destroyed the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, IL," he said. "The world will never be the same without him and nor will this family. I'm setting up this fund to help with his final expenses. All the funds will be used to pay his bills and loans. Thank you for whatever you can give."

Another friend, Leighton Grothous, may have had the best way to describe Clay Cope: “Clay was hard working and just a one-of-a-kind person. They don’t make them like him anymore. He was a genuine guy, he would treat you with respect and always put a smile on people’s faces.

To give to the fundraiser click here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/clayton-copes-final-expenses

