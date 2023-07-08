ALTON - A GoFundMe has been organized for an area family who lost their home and all furnishings.

On July 4, 2023, Jimmy, Cristina and their two young boys, Niko and Gus, lost their home and all of their belongings when a fire raged through their house. They were celebrating the holiday when they got the call to immediately return home. Upon arrival, they found it was too late to salvage anything as first responders battled to put the fire out and get it contained. It was a complete loss.

The GoFundMe organizers for the family made these statements:

"The family had the roots of their family swept out from under them. They are now without a home and all of the things they have worked so hard to build. Jimmy and Cristina are the unsung heroes of our community. They give selflessly to people every single day in their careers and never ask for anything in return. They are who we trust to keep us safe and mend us when we’re injured. Now it is our time to give back to them.

"Let us come together and help build this family back up. We all know that what makes a house a home are the lives living within the walls. By God’s grace, no one was injured, including their fur babies. Rebuilding will not be impossible but will take help from the whole community.

"Let’s gather our funds, love and most importantly, our prayers, so this family can get on their feet again and rebuild a new foundation. This fire may have taken every belonging from the Siatos family, but we will not allow it to take their spirit.

"Thank you in advance for your contribution and support."

The Pulido Family is organizing this fundraiser. The public is encouraged to give generously to this family who have lost their home and furnishings to rebuild their life.

Click here to click on the GoFundMe:

https://gofund.me/b798c686

