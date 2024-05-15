EAST ST. LOUIS - A GoFundMe has been organized to pass along to the six children of Danielle R. Williams of East St. Louis.

On May 13, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at a nightclub in East St. Louis. The victim, the 39-year-old Williams, of East St. Louis, was shot outside a nightclub and later pronounced deceased.