EAST ST. LOUIS - A GoFundMe has been organized to pass along to the six children of Danielle R. Williams of East St. Louis.

On May 13, 2024, ISP agents were requested by the East St. Louis Police Department to assist with a homicide investigation that occurred at a nightclub in East St. Louis. The victim, the 39-year-old Williams, of East St. Louis, was shot outside a nightclub and later pronounced deceased.

Daja Coleman has organized this GoFundMe fundraiser for Williams and her family.
Coleman said the following about the victim: "Danielle Williams was a hardworking single mother of six children: Diamond, Destiny, Daja, Damarias, Toni, and De’Monja. Tragically, she passed away on Mother’s Day, leaving her children without their sole provider.
"These funds will directly benefit her children, especially Daja, who recently made the Dean's List in college, Damarias, who is graduating high school and heading to college, and Toni and De’Monja, who are still under 18.
"We are fundraising to support Danielle's children as they navigate life without their beloved mother. The funds will be used for essential living expenses, education costs, and securing a stable future for all six children.
"Your generosity will make an immense difference in their lives, providing them with the support they desperately need during this challenging time. We are deeply grateful for any help you can offer to honor Danielle's legacy and secure her children's future."

Click here to view the GoFundMe

